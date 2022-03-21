Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 81.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $413.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 76.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

