Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Workday by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $13,372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.84. 1,763,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.23. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,428.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

