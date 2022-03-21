World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $27.87. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

