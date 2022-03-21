Wownero (WOW) Reaches Market Cap of $8.77 Million

Wownero (WOW) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $46,672.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

