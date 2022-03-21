Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $718.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00012576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $337,854.93 and approximately $718.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.66 or 0.07079033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,956.72 or 1.00023352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041216 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

