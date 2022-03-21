Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $129.18 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and $129.18 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $41,175.96 or 1.00448121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00067954 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002084 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00015717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.96 or 0.00268253 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,081 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.