Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches Market Capitalization of $589,334.62

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $589,334.62 and approximately $6,922.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $306.79 or 0.00725067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.42 or 0.07091307 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.76 or 0.99762397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041030 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

