Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $346.11 or 0.00818004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $117,676.79 and $12,393.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00036796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00108967 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

