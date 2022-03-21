W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.61. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 64,705 shares.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.