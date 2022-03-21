Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 290.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Xerox worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 1,882.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 178,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 107,363 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

