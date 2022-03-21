Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 7.5%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $36.73. Approximately 11,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 698,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 184.87%. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $585,755.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,047 shares of company stock worth $6,772,163 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $159,657,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Xometry by 1,926.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xometry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 753,701 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

