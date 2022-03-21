XOS (XOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect XOS to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.95 on Monday. XOS has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XOS by 871.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 479,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of XOS by 709.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 80,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.