XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $28.77

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $27.73. XPeng shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 68,816 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEV. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.16.

Get XPeng alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 6.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.