XPeng (XPEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:XPEV opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. XPeng has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 75.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 634,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 28.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 126.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
