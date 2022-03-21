XPeng (XPEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. XPeng has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 75.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 634,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 28.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 126.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.