XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading Up 4% This Week

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $353,750.23 and approximately $27.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

