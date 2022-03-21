YAM V3 (YAM) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $429,243.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00036706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00108575 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,177,923 coins and its circulating supply is 13,306,506 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

