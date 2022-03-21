Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $495.00.

YARIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS YARIY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,545. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

