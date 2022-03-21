Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $495.00.
YARIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
OTCMKTS YARIY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,545. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.99.
About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.