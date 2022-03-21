Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Up 10.2% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $361,949.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.89 or 0.07035311 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,086.17 or 0.99884335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041255 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

