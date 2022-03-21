Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 1,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. Research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

