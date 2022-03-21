Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 1,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after buying an additional 275,238 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Youdao by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 119,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 953.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 575,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 164,735 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.