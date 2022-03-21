Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Takes $13.37 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,374,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 7.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.12. 2,751,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,201. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.