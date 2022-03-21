Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $87.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.90 million and the highest is $94.38 million. International Seaways posted sales of $46.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $467.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $526.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $597.84 million, with estimates ranging from $531.57 million to $653.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE INSW opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -7.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

