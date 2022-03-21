Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) to report sales of $20.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $40.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200,000%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.12 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

