Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Zurn Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

ZWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

