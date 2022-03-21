Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Earnings of $7.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.99. Anthem reported earnings of $7.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $32.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM opened at $478.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a one year low of $345.34 and a one year high of $482.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

