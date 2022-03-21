Zacks: Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $12.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will post $12.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.38 and the highest is $13.37. Cable One posted earnings of $11.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $50.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $53.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $58.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.39 to $61.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

CABO stock traded up $37.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,528.95. 2,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,504.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,698.74. Cable One has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,399,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,079,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

