Zacks: Analysts Expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.58. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

