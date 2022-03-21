Zacks: Analysts Expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to report $290.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.25 million and the highest is $294.78 million. Formula One Group posted sales of $180.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.
Formula One Group stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
