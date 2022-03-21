Zacks: Analysts Expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to report $290.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.25 million and the highest is $294.78 million. Formula One Group posted sales of $180.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

