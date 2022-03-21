Zacks: Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

