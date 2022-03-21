Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HRGet Rating) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.