Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

