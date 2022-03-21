Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will post sales of $736.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.50 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $235.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $52.59 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,172,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $21,214,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $409,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

