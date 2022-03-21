Zacks: Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $871.48 Million

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to announce $871.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.90 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $804.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,405.23 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,094.98 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,433.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,492.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

