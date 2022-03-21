Zacks: Analysts Expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will post $1.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $950,000.00 and the highest is $1.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextNav.

Get NextNav alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NN opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NextNav has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $50,728,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $4,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.