Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Lovesac posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of LOVE traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.27. 827,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $729.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,001. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

