Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to report sales of $165.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.55 million. TowneBank reported sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $663.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.79 million to $664.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $708.41 million, with estimates ranging from $699.73 million to $717.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $19,737,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 325,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,736,000 after acquiring an additional 207,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

