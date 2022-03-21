Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.81 million. American Well posted sales of $57.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $277.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.71 million to $283.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $324.48 million, with estimates ranging from $300.32 million to $346.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMWL opened at $3.96 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

