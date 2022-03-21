Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $29.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.65 million to $31.50 million. Broadwind reported sales of $32.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $157.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $167.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWEN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadwind by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.17. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

