Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $871.48 Million

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to announce $871.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.90 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $804.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,405.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,433.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,492.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,094.98 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

