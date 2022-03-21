Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 216,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,693. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 20.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,893 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

