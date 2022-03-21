Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.23). Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $30.87 on Monday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,292 shares of company stock worth $612,097. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $47,012,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.