Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.86 Million

Analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to post $320.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.50 million and the highest is $328.10 million. Unity Software posted sales of $234.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unity Software by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $97.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 2.47. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

