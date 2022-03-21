Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) to report $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.64. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

