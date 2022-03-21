Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,757,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 489.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 206,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASPN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 683,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.76. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.