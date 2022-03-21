Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,952.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,934.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,858.76. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,293.05 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,838,293 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

