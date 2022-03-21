Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $135.98. 280,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

