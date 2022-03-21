Zacks: Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. ePlus reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $54.53. 95,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,725. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.23. ePlus has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,774,000 after buying an additional 2,665,643 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,339,000 after acquiring an additional 877,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ePlus by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after buying an additional 693,850 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after buying an additional 574,780 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,308,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

