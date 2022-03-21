Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. GoDaddy reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,318,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,798,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

