Zacks: Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

HONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $748,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,500. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 256,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 205,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HONE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 304,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,174. The company has a market cap of $742.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

