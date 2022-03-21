Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCAGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $4.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.94. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $18.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.44 to $19.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $21.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

NYSE HCA traded down $6.29 on Monday, reaching $260.68. 2,602,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,675. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $181.91 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

