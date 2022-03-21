Zacks: Brokerages Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.33 Million

Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.83 million and the lowest is $8.83 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

